Scarlett Johansson
Scarlett Johansson

All-women Marvel movie would be 'explosive, unstoppable': Scarlett Johansson

ANI | Updated: Oct 15, 2019 22:58 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 15 (ANI): 'Avengers' actor Scarlett Johansson is totally up for an all-women Marvel movie stating that any such film would be "explosive and unstoppable."
"I don't know what my future is in that world. Obviously, it's a little more opaque for my character," Variety quoted Johansson as saying.
However, pressing on the fact that powerful women are associated with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, she added, "that group of actresses is so incredibly powerful and when they come together, it's explosive and unstoppable."
Johansson has played Black Widow in the last Marvel film, 'Avengers: Endgame' and now she is pushing for a female-centric film.
"So, yes, I'm pushing for that. I think audiences want it and I'm definitely one of them," the 'Lucy' actor expressed.
It's not only Johansson but her 'Avengers' co-star Brie Larson who has also batted for the idea.
"I will say that a lot of the female cast members from Marvel walked up to Kevin and we were like, 'We are in this together, we want to do this,'" Larson told Variety last week.
The 'Captain Marvel' star continued, "You know, I'm not in charge of the future of Marvel, but it is something that we're really passionate about and we love, and I feel like if enough people out in the world talk about how much they want it, maybe it'll happen."
Although Marvel and its president Kevin Feige are yet to confirm an all-women movie, the studio had announced a new slate of upcoming female-centric films during San Diego Comic-Con in July.
Johansson's superhero Black Widow is set to get her own standalone movie, to be released in May 2020.
Meanwhile, Angelina Jolie has also been cast in the Marvel's 'The Eternals'. (ANI)

