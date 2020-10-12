All3Media signs global deals for 'All Creatures Great and Small'

Washington [US], October 12 (ANI): All3Media has announced a raft of global acquisitions for 'All Creatures Great and Small' for Channel 5 in the United Kingdom.

According to Variety, the series has been the highest rated drama of 2020 for Channel 5.

The series has been adapted from James Herriot's bestselling novels and is produced in association with All3Media International and Screen Yorkshire.



The deals have been closed with Acorn Media in South and Central America for its Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD)/ Ad-based Video-on-demand (AVOD) platform as well as Europe where the company picked up SVOD and DVD rights for the UK, Eire and Malta, reported Variety.

Further, SVOD deals were confirmed in Asia with a global media network for Hong Kong, Singapore and Malaysia, and their Studios for its Taiwanese and Africa feeds. Sky in New Zealand has acquired series rights and a yet unnamed SVOD service has picked up the first window in Australia.

The series has been written by Ben Vanstone, directed by Primetime Emmy and BAFTA winner Brian Percival and produced by Richard Burrell. (ANI)

