Allison Williams, Ricky Van Veen call it quits

ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2019 19:43 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 28 (ANI): Actor Allison Williams and entrepreneur Ricky Van Veen have parted ways ahead of their four-year wedding anniversary in September.
Williams' representative Lindsay Galin confirmed the news with a joint statement from the two issued to USA Today.
"With mutual love and respect, we have made the decision to separate as a couple. We are grateful for the friendship that we have and will continue to have," the statement read.
The couple met in 2011 and confirmed their engagement in 2014. Williams and Van Veen got hitched the following year in Wyoming, US.
Katy Perry, John Mayer, Lena Dunham, and Andy Cohen were among the numerous celebrities in attendance at the wedding ceremony.
The 'Get Out' actor wore Oscar de la Renta and walked down the aisle by her father and journalist Brain Williams in 2015. American actor Tom Hanks officiated the wedding ceremony.
It's been several months since the two have been seen together. Publically, they were last seen together at the Oscar Awards in March 2018.
On the work front, Williams played Marnie Marie Michaels in the hit HBO show 'Girls', alongside creator Lena Dunham from 2011 to 2017. In 2014, she starred as Peter Pan in NBC's live television musical special, 'Peter Pan Live,!' and went on to star in Jordan Peele's Oscar-winning film 'Get Out' in 2017.
She currently stars on the Netflix series titled 'A Series of Unfortunate Events'. (ANI)

