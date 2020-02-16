Amanda Bynes engagaed to the 'love of her life'

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 16 (ANI): American actor Amanda Bynes recently revealed that she is officially engaged to the love of her life, reported Fox News.

The actor took to Instagram on Valentine's Day to post a picture where she is seen flaunting an engagement solitaire. In the picture, her hand could be seen resting on somebody else's hand who is seen wearing a golden ring.

The 'She's The Man' actor captioned the picture, "Engaged to tha love of my life."

The 33-year-old actor did not reveal anything about who her fiance is in the picture, later shared another picture with a man and captioned the picture, "Lover."

The actor is known for sharing big news with her fans and other celebrities through her social media account. Earlier in December, Bynes made news for her heart-shaped tattoo on her face. (ANI)

