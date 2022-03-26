Amanda Bynes is excited to move in with fiance Paul Michael post-conservatorship

Washington [US], March 26 (ANI): Amanda Bynes is ready for the next phase of her life after a judge ruled to terminate her nine-year conservatorship on Tuesday.

According to People Magazine, Bynes, 35, is looking forward to moving in with her fiance Paul Michael, who popped the question in February 2020.

"She's doing very well and looking forward to moving into her new property with Paul. They're actively searching for furniture and she's excited about all of it," Bynes' lawyer, David Esquibias, told People Magazine.

"She's ecstatic to receive her parents' full love and support behind her decision to terminate the conservatorship," added Esquibias.



On Tuesday, Judge Roger L. Lund of the Ventura County Court ruled to terminate Bynes' conservatorship. The prior day, he wrote in a tentative ruling, "The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for the establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist."

The former Nickelodeon star filed last month to end her conservatorship of the person and estate. Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 following a series of concerning behaviour.

It came about after the actor, then 27, was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a fire in an elderly woman's driveway. She had on November 2014 tweeted about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes announced in November 2018 that she had maintained sobriety for the last four years but checked herself back into treatment two months later for a reported "stress-related relapse."

However, since then, the 'What a Girl Wants' star is seemingly doing better. Over the last several years, Bynes has been living out of the spotlight as she finishes her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She previously earned her associate's degree in 2019 and celebrated the milestone on social media. (ANI)

