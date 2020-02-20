Amanda Bynes looking forward to start her clothing line

Washington D.C. [USA], Feb 20 (ANI): American actor Amanda Bynes is planning to set foot in textile industry by launching her clothing line following her acting career.

The actor shared the update through her Instagram stories.

"Sup Instagram, just wanted to say 'Hi' to all my followers, I really wanted to say I appreciate you guys so much for supporting me," Fox News quoted Bynes as saying.

According to the news outlet, the actor revealed that she was at the moment having her dinner with a friend who is a student adviser at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising.

"I'm really looking forward to starting my clothing line and I am hoping that in the near future, it will be out online..." the actor was quoted as saying in the video.

Bynes is known for sharing updates about her life with her fans and other celebrities through her social media account.

Earlier last week, the 33-year-old actor revealed that she is officially engaged to the "love of her life". (ANI)

