Amanda Bynes not pregnant, also not living in sober living facility, says attorney

Washington D.C. [USA], May 5 (ANI): American actor Amanda Bynes' lawyer is setting the record straight.

According to Fox News, the 33-year-old actor, in March shared a picture of an ultrasound on Instagram, writing "Baby on board!" in the caption, leading many fans to believe that she was pregnant.

After which the post was deleted.

In a statement to the outlet, Bynes' attorney David Esquibias said that "Amanda is not pregnant and she is not residing in a sober living facility."

Esquibias also spoke to Entertainment Tonight, adding, "She is sheltering in a safe location and is doing very well."

He told Fox News that the 'She's the Man' star was seeking treatment for her "mental health."

Esquibias also told the outlet that,"Any reports that Amanda is suffering from drug or alcohol addiction issues are completely false. She is seeking treatment for ongoing mental health issues."

"We ask for privacy during this time, and for any speculation about her personal life from the public and the media to cease so Amanda can focus on getting better, "he added.

The 'Big Fat Liar' star earlier on Valentine's Day announced her engagement to Paul Michael on Instagram but later deleted that photo as well.

In an interview with In Touch, Michael confirmed that they had broken up, but just a day after, Bynes took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and Michael, captioning the picture, "My love." (ANI)

