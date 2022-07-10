Amanda Bynes, Paul Michael call off their engagement

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): American actress Amanda Bynes and her fiancee Paul Michael have called off their engagement.

According to sources, although the couple has broken off their engagement, they are still in a relationship, reported Page Six. The sources further revealed that since both Bynes and Michael have gone through "ups and downs" they still harbour mutual love for each other.

"They are still together as a couple, but they have put a pause on their engagement and wedding planning. They have gone through ups and downs, together and personally, and realized they might have moved quickly, but they love each other and are still committed to one another," stated the source.

'Easy A' actress Bynes announced her engagement to Michael on Valentine's Day in the year 2020 when she was living in a sober living facility, reported Page Six. Taking to Instagram, she also flaunted her massive emerald diamond ring. Although it was reported the couple parted ways, after a month, Michael later dismissed the speculations and confirmed that they never broke up.



According to a source privy to Page Six, "Bynes and Michael are still in a committed relationship and take their relationship seriously. They wear rings now to show their loyalty to each other and as a symbol of learning and growing together, but the rings aren't everything to them." As for now, the couple is more focused on their personal growth while they navigate through the relationship.

Earlier, Amanda Bynes' mother, Lynn, was granted temporary conservatorship over the star back in August 2013 following a series of concerning behaviour. Back in February this year, the former Nickelodeon star filed last month to end her conservatorship of the person and estate.

Bynes was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold for allegedly starting a fire in an elderly woman's driveway. She had on November 2014 tweeted about being diagnosed with bipolar disorder.

Bynes announced in November 2018 that she had maintained sobriety for the last four years but checked herself back into treatment two months later for a reported "stress-related relapse."

However, since then, the 'What a Girl Wants' star is seemingly doing better. Over the last several years, Bynes has been living out of the spotlight as she finishes her degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. She previously earned her associate's degree in 2019 and celebrated the milestone on social media. (ANI)

