Amazon casts Jai Courtney for Chris Pratt-starrer thriller series 'The Terminal List'

Washington [US], July 27 (ANI): Australian actor Jai Courtney has been cast for the Amazon thriller series, 'The Terminal List', opposite Hollywood star Chris Pratt.

According to Variety, the series will follow James Reece (Pratt) after his entire platoon of Navy SEALs is ambushed during a high-stakes covert mission. He returns home to his family with conflicting memories of the event and questions about his culpability.

However, as new evidence comes to light, Reece discovers dark forces working against him, endangering not only his life but the lives of those he loves.

Courtney will appear in the recurring guest star role of Steve Horn, the billionaire kingpin behind Capstone Industries. Capstone is an enormously successful global fund with its hand in everything from pharmaceuticals to fashion.



But Horn's bread and butter are capitalizing on the latest military trends and innovations. Horn's hubris and influence are equally threatening and will put him squarely in Reece's crosshairs.

Apart from this, Courtney will next be seen in James Gunn's 'The Suicide Squad' film, reprising the role of Captain Boomerang. His other film roles include 'Terminator Genisys', the 'Divergent' films, 'A Good Day to Die Hard', and 'Jack Reacher'.

On the TV side, he most recently appeared in 'Stateless' and has had roles in shows like 'Spartacus' and 'Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later'.

'The Terminal List' is based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr, with Carr also executive producing. Pratt will star in the series and executive produce it under his Indivisible Pictures banner along with Jon Schumacher, while Antoine Fuqua will direct and executive produce via Fuqua Films.

As per Variety, David DiGilio will write and executive produce in addition to serving as showrunner. Daniel Shattuck will also write and executive produce. The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television. (ANI)

