Amazon drops teaser for Harry Styles starrer 'My Policeman'

Washington [US], June 15 (ANI): The first teaser for singer-actor Harry Styles starrer drama 'My Policeman' has been dropped by Amazon on Wednesday

According to Deadline, 'My Policeman' follows three young people - policeman Tom (Styles), teacher Marion (Emma Corrin), and museum curator Patrick (David Dawson)- as they embark on an emotional journey in 1950s Britain.

Flashing forward to the 1990s, Tom (Linus Roache), Marion (Gina McKee), and Patrick (Rupert Everett) are still reeling with longing and regret, but now they have one last chance to repair the damage of the past.



Based on the book by Bethan Roberts, director Michael Grandage carves a visually transporting, heart-stopping portrait of three people caught up in the shifting tides of history, liberty, and forgiveness.

As per Deadline, Amazon Studios will distribute 'My Policeman' in the US and the UK theatres on October 21, 2022 and it will release on Prime Video globally on November 4, 2022.

Styles, who emerged as a solo star from British boy band One Direction, released his third album 'Harry's House' in May.

His other film credits include Christopher Nolan's 'Dunkirk' and Olivia Wilde's drama 'Don't Worry Darling', which will release theatrically in September. (ANI)

