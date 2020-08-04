Amazon Prime renews Al Pacino starrer 'Hunters' for season 2

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 4 (ANI): Fans of Amazon Prime based conspiracy thriller 'Hunters,' have a reason to rejoice as the show-makers have decided to renew the show for a second season, Variety reported.

"With 'Hunters,' David Weil's bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world," Variety quoted Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios.

"We are thrilled that David, Jordan, and the 'Hunters' will be back with us for more," Salke added.

Created by David Weil, the first season of the Al Pacino starrer show debuted on February 21.

"I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of Hunters," Variety Quoted Weil as saying.

"Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world," added Weil.

The Amazon Original show follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters based in New York City in 1977.

The hunters in the show are known to have discovered that scores of Nazi officials are conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in Amerca.

Besides Al Pacino, the show starred actors like Logan Lerman, Josh Radnor, Jerrika Hinton, Tiffany Boone, Dylan Baker, Carol Kane, and others. (ANI)

