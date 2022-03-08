Amazon Prime Video drops first teaser of Chris Pratt's 'The Terminal List'

Washington [US], March 8 (ANI): Amazon Prime Video has released the first teaser of Chris Pratt's highly-anticipated thriller drama 'The Terminal List'.

The intriguing teaser shows a glimpse of the thriller drama starring Pratt based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Jack Carr.

The preview starts off with Pratt entering the scene with an assault rifle, ready to give fans some fiery and enthralling action scenes.



The nail-biting teaser also shows Pratt dressed as Navy SEAL James Reece, trying to cope with his dark past. In the end, the 42-year-old star is also seen plunging a criminal to the wall and threatening him with an axe.

'The Terminal List' is set to premiere on Prime Video, on July 1.

The thriller series follows James Reece (Pratt), a Navy SEAL who returns to civilian life after his team is ambushed during a high-stakes mission.

Struggling with conflicting memories of the event, Reece soon has to go back to action when he discovers threats against his family and loved ones.

Pratt anchors the large ensemble cast of the series, which also includes Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Arlo Mertz, Jai Courtney, JD Pardo, Patrick Schwarzenegger, LaMonica Garrett, Stephen Bishop, Sean Gunn, Tyner Rushing, Jared Shaw, Christina Vidal, Nick Chinlund, Matthew Rauch, Warren Kole, and Alexis Louder.

The series is showrun by David DiGilio, along with writer Daniel Shattuck and Carr.

Pratt executive produces the project with Jon Schumacher through Indivisible Productions, as does Antoine Fuqua through Fuqua Films.

The series is a co-production between Amazon Studios and Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

As per Variety, all eight episodes of 'The Terminal List' will debut on Prime Video on July 1. (ANI)