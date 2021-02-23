Amazon Studios' romantic-comedy 'I Want You Back' will star Jenny Slate, Charlie Day

Washington [US], February 23 (ANI): American actors Jenny Slate and Charlie Day are set to play the lead roles in Amazon Studios' upcoming romantic-comedy titled 'I Want You Back'.

According to Variety, the film will follow the story of Emma (Slate) and Peter (Day), who thought they were on the precipice of life's biggest moments, marriage, kids and houses in the suburbs until their respective partners dumped them. With no prospects on the horizon and the thought of dying alone looming, they hatch a desperate plan to win back their exes, who are already in new relationships.



The movie will be directed by Jason Orley and the script will be written by Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger, the co-showrunners of 'This Is Us' who penned the script for the coming-of-age movie 'Love, Simon'. Production is slated to start early next month in Atlanta.

Orley, who previously directed 'Big Time Adolescence' starring Pete Davidson, said, "I am so honoured that they, along with the amazing team at Amazon are allowing me to bring their timeless love story to life and that I get to do it with such an incredible group of actors."

As per Variety, the ensemble cast also includes 'The Good Place' actor Manny Jacinto, Gina Rodriguez, and Scott Eastwood. Clark Backo, Jami Gertz, Jordan Carlos, Midori Francis, Mason Gooding, Isabel May, and Luke David Blumm will also appear in the film. (ANI)

