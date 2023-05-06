Amber Heard moved to Madrid?

Washington [US], May 6 (ANI): Nearly a year after her defamation trial with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, reported Page Six.

"I can reveal that Heard has quit Hollywood and quietly relocated to Spain with her young daughter Oonagh," the Daily Mail's Alison Boshoff claimed in an article published on Thursday.

According to the journalist, a friend of Heard said, "She's bilingual in Spanish and is happy there, raising her daughter away from all the noise."

The pal also told the outlet that the 37-year-old actress may one day return to Tinsel town.

"I don't think she is in any hurry to return to work or to Hollywood, but she will probably come back when the time is right, for the right project," the friend explained, per the Daily Mail report.



Notably, Heard sold her Yucca Valley, Calif., home in July 2022 for USD 1.1 million.

Since then, she has spent plenty of time in Spain. Last October, the "Aquaman" star was photographed flaunting her bikini body on the beaches of Palma de Mallorca.

A few days before, she was spotted playing with her daughter, Oonagh, 2, at a kids' park during her Spanish getaway.

The mom of one has largely kept her child out of the public eye since welcoming her via surrogate in July 2021.

Depp, 59, sued Heard for USD 50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement.

One year later, his ex-wife countersued him for USD 100 million.

The trial ended in June 2022 with the court ordering Heard to pay Depp USD 10 million in compensatory damages plus USD 350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the "Cry Baby" actor in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post. (ANI)

