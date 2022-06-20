Amber Heard spotted at discount department store post defamation verdict

Washington [US], June 20 (ANI): Hollywood actor Amber Heard was recently spotted shopping at a discount department store in New York's Hamptons on Thursday.

However, according to sources of the New York Post, the actor, who lost to ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp over the defamation trial was supposedly 'broke'. Heard owes Depp a sum of USD 8.4 million in damages for defaming Depp. In addition, she also has to pay hefty legal fees linked with the trial case.

According to Heard's lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, Heard did not possess the means to cover the judgement passed down on her by the jury.

"Oh no, absolutely not," said Bredehoft, as reported by the New York Post.

In spite of having a monetary shortage, the 'Aquaman' star went on a shopping spree at TJ Maxx in New York's Bridgehampton where clothes are quite cheap, with an average home requirement costing about USD 3.8 million.



The pictures reveal that Heard was wearing a simple white-coloured oversized T-shirt and a pair of blue denim as she looks at the clothes in the store. The 36-year-old actor was accompanied by her sister Whitney Henriquez, who also appeared during the defamation trial and testified on Heard's behalf, reported the New York Post.

Whether or not Heard bought anything was not clear. Sources have pointed out that, post the trial, Heard was counting on the insurance policy of her homeowner to meet the costs of her lawyers.

As per the Celebrity Net Worth site, the net worth of Heard is somewhere between USD 1.5 million and USD 2.5 million, reported New York Times. Heard's total income is thus far away from what she owes Depp.

After the recent six-week trial in Fairfax County, Virginia, a seven-person jury reached a verdict on June 1, deciding that Depp, proved that Heard defamed him in the 2018 op-ed. Depp has maintained that he never assaulted Heard and claimed she physically harmed him.

The jury awarded Depp USD 15 million in damages but Heard will only have to pay USD 8.4 million due to a Virginia law limiting punitive damages. In her countersuit, Heard won one of the three defamation counts and was awarded USD 2 million in damages, as per People magazine. (ANI)

