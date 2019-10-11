Amber Rose
Amber Rose

Amber Rose blessed with a baby boy!

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 22:15 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Model-actor Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world.
The proud parents have named their son -- Slash Alexander Edwards. The doting father shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now. Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar."
Amber is already a proud mother to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she co-parents with rapper Wiz Khalifa, reported E! News.
Amber announced her second pregnancy in early April by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.
"Alexander and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a sweet little baby boy on the way. P.S Sebastian is soooooo happy to be a big brother," she shared at that time.
In the months following the announcement, the 35-year-old model documented her pregnancy journey by sharing plenty of photos with her beau and son.
The much-in-love couple first met in 2015 but didn't start dating until three years later. Earlier this year, Amber called Alexander her "best friend" in a heart-moving Instagram post.
"We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships," Amber gushed about her boyfriend.
Amber added, "I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again."
Prior to dating Alexander, Amber and Wiz Khalifa were married for just over a year in 2013. She also dated hip-hop star Machine Gun Kelly in 2015, followed by Val Chmerkovskiy and rapper 21 Savage in 2017. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 21:44 IST

Elizabeth Olsen forgot she auditioned for 'GoT' because it was 'horrible'

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Actor Elizabeth Olsen could have been the Mother of Dragons! Sometimes things in life go so bad that you just block their memory, something similar happened with Olsen when she auditioned for the insanely popular HBO show 'Game of Thrones'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:47 IST

Liam Hemsworth spotted on date with Maddison Brown after Miley...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American actor Liam Hemsworth has a new lady in his life! Two months after his split with ex-wife and singer Miley Cyrus, the star was spotted on a date with actor Maddison Brown.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:39 IST

Big B's hometown Prayagraj prays for his well being on 77th B'day

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 11(ANI): As Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan turned 77 today, a sea of fans were seen being immersed in the spirit of celebration.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:51 IST

Ajay Devgn wraps up second schedule of 'Maidaan'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): Ajay Devgn has wrapped up the second shooting schedule of sports drama 'Maidaan' in Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 16:32 IST

Nawazuddin Siddiqui drops amusing trailer of 'Motichoor Chaknachoor'

New Delhi (India), Oct 11 (ANI): After garnering much appreciation with films like 'Roam Rome Mein,' Nawazuddin Siddiqui dropped the first trailer of his upcoming film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor' on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:25 IST

Amitabh Bachchan greets fans outside Jalsa on his birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who turned 77 on Friday, greeted thousands of his frenzied fans outside his residence and thanked them for their wishes.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 15:07 IST

Harry Styles sends out personalised messages on World Mental Health Day

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): To mark World Mental Health Day, style icon and former 'One Direction' bandmate Harry Styles sent out personalised messages with the acronym TPWK, which stands for 'Treat People With Kindness.'

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:59 IST

I tried to take my life: Jameela Jamil reveals mental health struggles

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): On World Mental Health Day, actor Jameela Jamil opened up about her mental health struggles and revealed how she tried to kill herself at one point in time.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:56 IST

Lata Mangeshkar showers birthday wishes on Amitabh Bachchan

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): The Nightingale of Bollywood, Lata Mangeshkar extended her warm wishes to one of India's greatest actors, Amitabh Bachchan on his 77th birthday!

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:34 IST

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's patch up sure to happen

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Looks like Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are getting back together soon.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:22 IST

Kevin Hart breaks his silence over car crash incident

Washington DC [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): American stand-up comedian and actor Kevin Hart who met with an accident last month, finally opened up about the incident in a statement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 11, 2019 13:16 IST

Here's a glance at iconic on-screen duo Amitabh, Rekha's journey...

New Delhi [India], Oct 11 (ANI): Over the years, Indian cinema has witnessed many remarkable pairings that have left the audiences wanting for more. One such successful on-screen duo is megastar Amitabh Bachchan and timeless beauty Rekha.

Read More
iocl