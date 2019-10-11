Amber Rose blessed with a baby boy!

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 11 (ANI): Model-actor Amber Rose and her boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards welcomed their first child, a baby boy into the world.

The proud parents have named their son -- Slash Alexander Edwards. The doting father shared the happy news on Instagram, writing, "Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.. the world is urs now. Thank u @amberrose for loving me so much that u put ur body thru it 2 bring my sun in2 the world. I could never be as strong as u. Slash a rockstar."

Amber is already a proud mother to 6-year-old Sebastian Taylor Thomaz, who she co-parents with rapper Wiz Khalifa, reported E! News.

Amber announced her second pregnancy in early April by sharing a photo of her growing baby bump.

"Alexander and I are SUPER excited to announce that we have a sweet little baby boy on the way. P.S Sebastian is soooooo happy to be a big brother," she shared at that time.

In the months following the announcement, the 35-year-old model documented her pregnancy journey by sharing plenty of photos with her beau and son.

The much-in-love couple first met in 2015 but didn't start dating until three years later. Earlier this year, Amber called Alexander her "best friend" in a heart-moving Instagram post.

"We talk for hours, he makes me a better person, he listens to me and understands me. He also came into my life at a time where I've had enough of the narcissistic, cheating and abuse I've endured over the years from my previous relationships," Amber gushed about her boyfriend.

Amber added, "I felt so damaged when I met him and pushed him away in the beginning, he has talked me through everything while simultaneously loving me and working with me so I could overcome my fear of loving someone in the most healthiest way again."

Prior to dating Alexander, Amber and Wiz Khalifa were married for just over a year in 2013. She also dated hip-hop star Machine Gun Kelly in 2015, followed by Val Chmerkovskiy and rapper 21 Savage in 2017. (ANI)

