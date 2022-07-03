AMC kicks off promotions ahead of release of final six episodes of 'Better Call Saul'

Washington [US], July 3 (ANI): As the final six episodes of 'Better Call Saul' will be aired in just nine days, AMC has started running promotions for the series finale.

According to Variety, viewers may expect to see some recognisable characters as the timeline of the series moves closer to the events of 'Breaking Bad,' including the reappearance of Bryan Cranston's Walter White and Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman.

Beyond that iconic duo, however, 'Better Call Saul' is almost certainly going to return to the unglamorous existence of Bob Odenkirk's Gene Takavic, formerly known as Saul Goodman, formerly known as Jimmy McGill, who now resides in Omaha, Nebraska under a new identity after Walter White's criminal empire fell apart.



On Saturday, Bob Odenkirk released fresh teasers for the series' final episodes, teasing a return to frigid Nebraska. Flashback scenes from Takavic's nameless life as a Cinnabon employee appeared throughout the whole of 'Better Call Saul,' albeit he has subsequently been identified as Saul Goodman in more recent interstitials.

In a phone call, Odenkirk's character said, "I got made. I'm going to fix it myself".

In another teaser, Jeff, a taxi driver who recognised Takavic as Goodman in an earlier episode, speaks. Jeff was portrayed by actor Don Harvey in the initial scene, although the trailer appears to use a different actor in a shot of the rearview mirror and for the voiceover.

Harvey appeared in an episode of HBO's 'We Own This City,' some fans have speculated that the part has been recast, as reported by Variety.

'Better Call Saul' will return on July 11. (ANI)

