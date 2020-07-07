American actor Mathew McConaughey urges fans to wear masks to prevent corona spread

Washington D.C. [USA], July 6 (ANI): Posting a short video message on Instagram, American actor Mathew McConaughey urged people to use a mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"I think we gotta look each other in the eye ... look ourselves in the eye, we gotta look in the mirror and ask ourselves, 'How can I be better? How can I expect more of myself and others? How can I be more responsible?," he said in the video message.

"How can I have more compassion? How can I have more courage? How can I be fairer? How do I make sure that I wear the d--n mask?" Fox News further quoted him as saying.

The 'Mud' star went on to add a tint of positivity to his message as he urged people to follow all precautions against the coronavirus so that they got to attend parties again.

"Looking around and thinking, 'Oh yeah we always got work to do. We never arrive, but we improved.' That's our chance. That's our opportunity. That's on me. That's on you," he said.

"It's game time. Ding, ding. We are in the ring, America. Let's quit messing about and get it done. Just keep living," he added.

He joins the list of celebrities like Jennifer Aniston and Tom Hanks who are asking their fans to start wearing masks amid the pandemic. (ANI)













