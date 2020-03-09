American Idol judges react to Katy Perry's pregnancy news

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 9 (ANI): Singer Katy Perry's pregnancy is hogging headlines around the world and American Idol judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan expressed their excitement in a video shared on YouTube.

According to People magazine, ABC caught the moment when the singer shared the good news with her fellow American Idol judges.

"Guys, I can't tell you how excited I am that we're going to have a fourth judge on this show," Richie cheekily said in a heartwarming video that was shared on Sunday evening.

"I think it's the perfect addition to this panel," Bryan added.

Sandwiched in a group hug between Lionel and Luke, Perry said: "We're having a baby. Oh my god, I'm terrified!"

And when Perry asked the lads if they will throw her a baby shower, Bryan said, "I've got it handled I've got the fishing tackle."

Lionel, on the other hand, said, "I've got all the shopping the baby will every need."

Bryan further asked if Perry would be needing a bigger dressing room, the singer replied and said: "I'm definitely going to get fat. I'll look forward to that. Everything is going to be bigger...and better...on American Idol."

The 'Roar' singer let the word out last Friday with the release of her music video "Never Worn White" in which she revealed her baby bump. (ANI)

