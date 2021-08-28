'American Vandal' creators line up next comedy series at Paramount Plus

Washington [US], August 28 (ANI): Streaming giant Paramount Plus has ordered 'Players' esports series from 'American Vandal' creators.

Tony Yacenda and Dan Perrault- the creators of comedy-drama 'American Vandal' have lined up their next series order for 'Players', a comedy set in the world of esports, at the popular ViacomCBS' streaming platform Paramount Plus.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, like 'American Vandal', the upcoming series will also be filmed in documentary style and will follow a fictional 'League of Legends' team trying to win a championship.



'American Vandal' producers CBS Studios and Funny or Die, will produce 'Players' as well.

On the other hand, 'League of Legends' maker Riot Games is also involved.

The Hollywood Reporter informed that 'Players' will focus on a 'League Of Legends' team looking forward to winning its first championship after years of close calls and heartaches. In order to make it to the top, they will require their prodigy, a 17-year-old rookie, and their 27-year-old veteran to put aside their egos and work together.

The series will be executively produced by Yacenda and Perrault. Joe Farrell and Mike Farah of 'Funny or Die', Tim McAuliffe, Riot Games, 3Arts' Ari Lubet and Brillstein Entertainment Partners' Todd Sellers will also serve as executive producers.

Apart from 'Players', Paramount Plus's roster of original comedies includes the revival of Nickelodeon favourite 'iCarly', 'No Activity', 'For Heaven's Sake', 'Why Women Kill' and animated series 'Star Trek: Lower Decks', 'Tooning Out the News' and 'The Harper House'. (ANI)

