Amy Adams expresses excitement for Henry Cavill's Superman return, might not reprise Lois Lane

Washington [US], November 17 (ANI): American actor Amy Adams has shared her thoughts on Henry Cavill's surprise return as Superman to the DCEU and that she hasn't been approached for her previously played role as Lois Lane.

According to Variety, at the premiere of 'Disenchanted' when asked about Cavill reprising his superhero role as the Man of Steel, Adams said, "Isn't it exciting?" and revealed that it was her husband, artist Darren Le Gallo, who told her about the British actor's appearance at the end of 'Black Adam'.

"I'm thrilled for [Cavill]. He's such a wonderful Superman so I'm very excited for him," Adams said.



Further, Adams noted that she doesn't know if she's going to be back as Lois, saying, "They haven't spoken to me about it. If it's me, great. If it's somebody else, the role of Lois has been filled by so many wonderful actresses in the past so I'll support whatever direction they go," reported Variety.

Following his cameo in DC's 'Black Adam', back in October this year, it was confirmed by Cavil in a social media post that he's returning as Superman in a new Warner Bros.-DC movie.

As per Variety, after Cavill's Superman return was confirmed, Variety reported that the studio is currently soliciting pitches from writers. (ANI)

