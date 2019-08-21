Amy Adams
Amy Adams-starrer 'The Woman in the Window' to hit big screens in May 2020

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:40 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 21 (ANI): Amy Adams-starrer adult thriller 'The Woman in the Window' is slated to hit the big screens on May 15 next year.
Based on the 2018 best-selling novel of the same name by A.J. Finn, the movie was earlier scheduled to release on October 4 this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
Also starring alongside Adams are Anthony Mackie who is popularly known for his role in 'The Hurt Locker' and Julianne Moore. Veteran actor Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tyree Henry are also set to star in the movie.
Joe Wright of 'Atonement' fame is directing the film while Tracy Letts is writing the screenplay.
Meanwhile, Adams has also been roped in to star in Netflix's adaptation 'Hillbilly Elegy' which is seeing the direction from filmmaker Ron Howard.
Adams upcoming outing is also based on a book titled 'Hillbilly elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis' by J.D. Vance. (ANI)

