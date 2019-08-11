Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer

Amy Schumer calls parenting "nuts"

ANI | Updated: Aug 11, 2019 13:21 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 11 (ANI): Actor-comedian Amy Schumer loves being a mother, even if parenting can be a little crazy at times.
Over the weekend, the 38-year-old comedian posted a photo of herself and husband Chris Fischer, which was taken after the pair played "doubles volleyball" together
"Three months after a C playing doubles volleyball for 90 minutes. I feel so strong," she captioned the selfie.
Schumer went on to list of some of the top things she's recommending nowadays, including New Yorker writer Jia Tolentino's new book 'Trick Mirror' and Quentin Tarantino's film 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood', which she called "very fun."
Saving the best for last, Schumer wrote that she wanted "to recommend being a parent if you can." "It's nuts," she added.

Schumer, who welcomed her first child, son Gene Attell, with Fischer on May 5, has been candid about the difficulties of the postpartum period, which is referred to as the "fourth trimester" of pregnancy.
"Nothing can prepare you for childbirth and what comes after," she told People last month at the launch of 'Frida Mom', a line with products aimed at new mothers post-delivery.
Fully embracing her post-baby body, the actor posted a group photo from a beach trip in July that showed her smiling on the beach in a black one-piece swimsuit while her husband carried their baby boy.
"We're good," she captioned the image.
The second image featured Fischer pushing his wife and their dog in a wheelchair over the sand.
In response to a user who wrote that Schumer looked "great" in her swimsuit with "a normal woman's body," the star wrote that she is "loving my warm soft post-baby body."
"Grateful to be feeling so strong again!" she added.
Schumer struggled with hyperemesis gravidarum, a form of acute morning sickness, throughout her pregnancy period.
Last month, the comedian also celebrated another milestone in her postpartum journey: getting her period again. "First period in a year," Schumer triumphantly captioned a slideshow of images that showed her and Fischer cozying up together on the beach. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 12:49 IST

