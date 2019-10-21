Amy Schumer had 'best time' at BFF Jennifer Lawrence's wedding

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 20 (ANI): Amy Schumer, known for her unapologetic sense of humour, is already joking about her BFF Jennifer Lawrence's marriage.

A day after the Academy Award-winner walked down the aisle, Schumer joked about her and husband Chris Fischer's apparent couture they wore at the reception party.

"Chris and I had the best time #balmain," the 'I Feel Pretty' star wrote alongside her now-deleted post featuring actor Tilda Swinton in her 'The White Witch' character standing beside her servant dwarf.

Amy Schumer and her husband were among the other celebrities who graced the wedding of Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney on Saturday. Others included Adele, Kris Jenner, Emma Stone, and Ashley Olsen.

Months after Lawrence and Maroney's engagement in February, the couple tied the knots in Newport, Rhode Island. (ANI)

