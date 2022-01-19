Amy Schumer says she finally feels good after endometriosis surgery, liposuction

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): Amy Schumer has said that she finally feels good after a lengthy battle with endometriosis and liposuction.

As per People Magazine, in September, the 'Inside Amy Schumer' star had her uterus and appendix removed after dealing with years of pain from what her doctors determined was endometriosis, a condition where the tissue that usually lines the uterus grows outside of it.

On Instagram, the actor-comedian posted photos of herself posing on the beach in a black swimsuit, giving followers an update on her health journey.

Schumer thanked those who helped her during her endometriosis and liposuction surgeries, revealing on her Instagram that she's now 170 lbs. post-procedures.

"I feel good. Finally. It's been a journey thanks for helping me get my strength back @seckinmd(endo) @jordanternermd (lipo)," she began.



She added, "Never thought i would do anything but talk to me after your uterus doesn't contract for 2.5 years and you turn 40. @paulvincent22 vickie Lee (acupuncture) my girl Nicole from the tox my friends and fam. Let's go!"



Though she hasn't disclosed further details about her liposuction or acupuncture, Schumer previously shared a diplomatic stance on cosmetic procedures in the past.

"I don't judge anybody for having plastic surgery at all," she told Cosmopolitan in 2014.

However, she continued, "I think the industry surrounding it and the drive to do it and how it seems like usually it's never enough -- I think that's bad. I don't think it's great for people."

Last month, the Emmy winner shared a selfie from her dermatologist's office while having the fillers in her face dissolved after she wasn't pleased with the results. (ANI)

