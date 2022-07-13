Ana de Armas says attention around her and Ben Affleck's relationship was 'horrible'

Washington [US], July 13 (ANI): Hollywood star Ana de Armas recently recalled the level of public scrutiny around her former relationship with Ben Affleck and why it led her to leave Los Angeles.

While the duo dated for less than a year in 2020, they were frequently photographed by the paparazzi and everything from their afternoon strolls to their vacations made headlines.

According to E! News, during an interview with ELLE, when asked about the level of attention on their relationship Armas said it was "horrible".

While de Armas had seen other celebrities face public scrutiny, experiencing it firsthand made her realise that LA wasn't exactly heaven on earth for her.



"Going through it [myself] confirmed my thoughts about, 'This is not the place for me to be'. It became a little bit too much. There's no escape. There's no way out," continued Armas.

The 'Knock Knock', who has since shifted from LA to New York, added, "It's always the feeling of something that you don't have, something missing. It's a city that keeps you anxious."

After Affleck and Armas starred together in the movie 'Deep Water', following which they sparked romance rumours in March 2020 after they were spotted visiting Havana, Cuba, where she was born. They made their relationship Instagram official that April.

In January 2021, a source confirmed to E! News that de Armas and Affleck split. At the time, an insider close to Affleck said the duo "started having problems in the fall" and noted they were just in "different places" in life.

Affleck is now engaged to Jennifer Lopez, rekindling their romance from the early aughts, and de Armas is dating Paul Boukadakis, as per E! News. (ANI)

