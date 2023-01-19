And it's official! 'M3GAN' set out for a sequel, premiere date announced

Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): The internet's favourite demonic dancing doll is coming back! Yes... you read it right. Get ready for another roller roster ride into the world of 'M3GAN'.

It has been confirmed that 'M3GAN 2.0,' a campy horror sequel from Atomic Monster and Blumhouse, is in production. The movie will premiere on January 17, 2025, according to Universal's plans, as quoted in a report by Variety, a US-based news outlet.



For the follow-up, screenwriter Akela Cooper is back. The plot of "2.0" hasn't been made public, but Violet McGraw and Allison Williams, who played M3GAN's little best friend and helped bring the crazy AI-like doll to life, will return. The sequel's director hasn't been named, despite Gerard Johnstone having directed the previous movie.

As per a report by Variety, "M3GAN," which stands for Model 3 Generative Android, made its theatrical debut earlier in January and has since dominated the box office, earning $91 million worldwide. Its $12 million price tag means that it is financially profitable for its sponsors. Producers Jason Blum and James Wan publicly stated their ambition to create another killer-doll film before "M3GAN" became the newest it-girl at the box office.

In the sequel, Blum, Wan, and Williams are the producers. Executive producing will be handled by Wan's Atomic Monster label's Michael Clear and Judson Scott. Along with Mark Katchur, Ryan Turek from Blumhouse will serve as executive producer. From Divide/Conquer, Adam Hendricks and Greg Gilreath will also serve as executive producers. (ANI)

