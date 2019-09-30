Andie MacDowell says daughter Margaret Qualley has 'beautiful relationship' with Pete Davidson

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 30 (ANI): Actress Andie MacDowell has spilled the beans on her daughter Margaret Qualley budding romance with actor-comedian Pete Davidson.

The 61-year-old actress opened about their relationship during Paris Fashion Week.

"She has a beautiful relationship with him but I don't want to step on her relationship too much," the actress told People, adding, "They have a nice relationship."

The 'Ready or Not' actress informed that she has not met the 'Saturday Night Live' comedian in person just yet.

"I FaceTimed with Pete the other day or no, she took a video of me to send to Pete that's what it was," she revealed.

In late August, Margaret and Pete sparked romance rumours after they were spotted getting cozy in Italy, reported E! News.

Also, the 'SNL' star showed his support for Margaret at the premiere of her film, 'Seberg', at the Venice Film Festival.

While at the Venice Film Festival, the two seemed to be inseparable.

Even when they weren't attending festival functions, they were out together.

"They looked comfortable together and walked close. They went into a few little stores," an eyewitness shared with E! News at the time.

However, the couple has not commented on their romance rumours yet. (ANI)

