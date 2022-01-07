Andrew Garfield finally opens up about his 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' cameo

Washington [US], January 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Andrew Garfield has finally opened up about his extended cameo in Marvel's recent offering 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

Talking to Variety, during an interview, the former 'Spider Man' actor discussed his return to the franchise, which saw him teaming up with veteran web-slinger Tobey Maguire to help Tom Holland's Peter Parker save the multiverse.

During the lead-up to 'No Way Home' release, Garfield had repeatedly batted away speculation from Marvel fans that he would appear in the instalment.

While appearing on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' in September, the actor even went as far as insisting that a viral image of him on set with Maguire was fake.

Garfield's rendition of Spider-Man made its debut in 2012's 'The Amazing Spider-Man'. Two years later he reprised the role in 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2', which ended on a sad note with the death of his love interest, Gwen Stacy, portrayed by actor Emma Stone.



As per Garfield, he "wasn't expecting to ever have a conversation again about potentially playing the friendly neighbourhood superhero, however, a phone call from producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal, and director Jon Watts offering Garfield another shot at the role changed everything.

Garfield's Spider-Man in 'Now Way Home' was able to save Holland's love interest, MJ, played by Zendaya. This plotline cemented his decision to return to the franchise.

The 38-year-old star told Variety, "There were so many unanswered questions for my Peter, where we left it. I got to step back in and get some healing for him."

He added that returning to the franchise allowed his character "to heal the most traumatic moment" and there's something "cosmically beautiful" about his character getting a second chance to save Gwen.

Garfield also revealed that he would definitely welcome the opportunity to suit up as Spider-Man again "if it felt right."

Speaking about playing the iconic superhero, he said: "Peter and Spider-Man, those characters are all about service, to the greater good and the many. He's a working-class boy from Queens that knows struggle and loss and is deeply empathetic. I would try to borrow Peter Parker's ethical framework in that, if there was an opportunity to step back in and tell more of that story, I would have to feel very sure and certain in myself."

According to CNN, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', made history when it became the second-highest opening movie after making a record-breaking USD 260 million at the domestic box office. Only 2019's 'Avengers: Endgame', one of the biggest blockbusters of all time, opened to higher numbers. (ANI)

