Andrew Garfield in talks to star as Richard Branson in 'Hot Air' limited series

Washington [US], July 16 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield may be seen essaying the role of billionaire business mogul Richard Branson in a limited series called 'Hot Air'.

As per Variety, the series will be directed by David Leitch ("Deadpool 2"), with Universal International in discussions to produce.

Written by Jon Croker of 'Paddington 2', the six-part series is based on the book "Dirty Tricks: British Airways' Secret War Against Virgin Atlantic" by investigative journalist Martyn Gregory. The story follows Branson through the unbelievable rise of his company, Virgin Airways, and the campaign by British Airways to bring it down.





Branson's company launched in 1984 and began to take hold of the British airline industry by 1990, at which point BA became threatened by VA's growth. In response, BA launched a campaign against VA, impersonating employees and using passenger records to attempt to poach customers from Branson's company. After Branson complained to the European Commission about BA's "dirty tricks," BA launched a negative (and false) press campaign against Branson. He sued, and the case was settled, with BA paying Branson damages and legal fees.

Branson, now 71, currently has a net worth of USD 4 billion and the Virgin Group controls more than 400 companies worldwide. (ANI)

