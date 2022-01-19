Andrew Garfield lied to ex Emma Stone about his role in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): The 'Amazing Spider-Man' actor Andrew Garfield recently revealed that he lied to his former co-star Emma Stone about his appearance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'.

As fans may know by now, Garfield and 'Spider-Man' alum Tobey Maguire teamed up with current Peter Parker Tom Holland in the 2021 film. However, leading up to the movie's release, the stars were very tight-lipped about their surprise cameos.

According to E! News, Garfield wouldn't even tell Stone, who played Gwen Stacy in the 'Amazing Spider-Man'.

"Emma kept on texting me," Garfield, who dated Stone for four years, recalled on Josh Horowitz's 'Happy Sad Confused' podcast.

He added, "She was like, 'Are you in this new Spider-Man film?' And I was like, 'I don't know what you're talking about.'"



"She was like, 'Shut up, just tell me!'" Garfield continued, laughing as he told Horowitz he kept up the bit until the film's release.

So, when the movie came out in December, how did Stone react to Garfield's lie? As he told Horowitz, "She saw it and she was like, 'You're a jerk.'"

Though they've both moved on romantically, it seems as though Stone and Garfield are still friends following their breakup in 2015.

At the time, a source told E! News, "There is definitely still love for each other there. They remain close and are on good terms."

And that sentiment has continued over the years. In a 2016 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield named Stone as the one actor or actress he'd have with him on a desert island. "She's all right. She can come," he told the outlet. (ANI)

