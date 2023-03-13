Andrew Garfield's funny reaction to Jimmy Kimmel's Oscars monologue goes viral

Los Angeles [US], March 13 (ANI): Actor Andrew Garfield's presence at Oscars 2023 has garnered netizens' attention.

He arrived at the Dolby Theatre wearing a black suit that he paired with a bow and white shirt. However, it was his reaction to host Jimmy Kimmel's monologue that caught more attention than his red carpet look.

Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at the now-infamous moment Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during last year's Academy Awards in his opening monologue, Page Six reported.

"We know this is a special night for you. We want you to have fun. We want you to feel safe ... and, most importantly, we want me to feel safe," Kimmel, 55, told the star-studded audience.

"So, we have strict policies in place: If anyone in this theatre commits an act of violence at any point in this show, you will be awarded the Oscar for Best Actor and permitted to give a 19-minute-long speech," he continued, referencing the Academy's controversial decision not to kick Smith out of the auditorium in the wake of his actions -- and then honor him for "King Richard" moments after the incident.

"If anything unpredictable or violent happens during this ceremony, just do what you did last year -- nothing," the "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" host quipped. "Sit there and do absolutely nothing. Maybe even give the assailant a hug."

He continued, "And if any of you get mad at a joke and you decide you want to come up here and get jiggy with it, it's not going to be easy. There are a few of my friends you're going to have to get through first."

Kimmel went on to call out his impressive backup, including Michael B. Jordan, "The "Mandalorian" star Pedro Pascal and "Spider-Man" actor Andrew Garfield.

Andrew hilariously reacted to Kimmel's monologue, evoking funny comments from social media users.

Take a look

only thing i liked about jimmy kimmel's monologue was this andrew garfield reaction pic.twitter.com/X1ujr1cash — NOSTALGIA (@notgwendalupe) March 13, 2023



Isn't he the cutest?