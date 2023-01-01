Andy Cohen calls out James Corden for 'ripping off' his 'Watch What Happens Live' set

Washington [US], January 1 (ANI): Television talk show host, producer, and writer Andy Cohen recently called out 'The Late Late Show with James Corden' for ripping off his 'Watch What Happens Live set'.

According to Deadline, a US-based news outlet, the Bravo star appeared on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, where he claimed that his late-night programme has established a new standard.

"I'm not a comedian [and] I think [WWHL is] a different type of talk show. I think there has been a traditional idea of what a late-night talk show is, and I would argue that Watch What Happens Live redefined what the late-night talk show is," Cohen said on the iHeartMedia podcast that dropped on December 27.

Cohen continued, "WWHL was the first bar on late-night [then] James Corden got a bar. James Corden kind of wound up [copying our set]. It is what it is."

The podcast host added, "Ripping off your set," to which Cohen said, "There you go. I am so glad we're still going. That [the show] is, like, great, copy my set ... go with God."

As per a report by Deadline, Cohen started his show in July 2009 on Bravo where he has celebrity guests nightly. His set is made up of relics from popular culture and extras from the network's many programmes.

"I don't feel totally part of the [late-night television] group and I have been on late-night TV for 13 years," he said. "Years ago, there was a big photoshoot that Vanity Fair did of all of the late-night talk show hosts and they left me out of it, but they added in James Corden who wasn't even on the air yet and Trevor Noah who had just started."

Cohen has worked in the late-night space for more than ten years, but he doesn't feel part of the late-night gang. (ANI)

