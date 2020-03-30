Andy Cohen returns to host 'Watch What Happens Live' from home despite coronavirus diagnosis

Washington D.C. [USA], Mar 30 (ANI): After being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus on March 20, Andy Cohen is returning to host Bravo's 'Watch What Happens Live' from his apartment in New York City.

Cohen broke the news via Instagram that his show is coming back on Monday.



"Am returning to @radioandysxm this morning, and will try to end your day with a smile when we begin WWHL@Home tonight featuring @neneleakes @lisarinna @mrjerryo! THANK YOU TO EVERYONE ON THE FRONT LINES OF COVID-19!" Cohen wrote.

Also sharing an update about his health, Andy said, "Happy to report I'm feeling better." (ANI)