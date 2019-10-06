Andy Dick
Andy Dick

Andy Dick pleads not guilty in groping case

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Comedian-actor Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping a driver from a ride-hailing service last year.
The 53-year-old star was arraigned in court on Friday for one misdemeanor count of sexual battery from an incident that took place in April 2018, reported People.
Andy would be facing up to 180 days in jail if convicted. The driver who accused the comedian claimed that the star had reached over and grabbed his genitals during a ride using the rideshare service, according to TMZ.
Andy's attorney Daniel Kapelovitz denied all the allegations levelled against his client in a statement to the Los Angeles Times, saying the "allegations against Andy Dick are completely baseless."
"It was our understanding that the District Attorney realized that this case had no merit, and that is why the case was never filed. Then, more than a year later, we learn from TMZ that there was an outstanding warrant based on a misdemeanor complaint that was filed just prior to the statute of limitations running out," Kapelovitz said.
He added, "If this case is not dismissed outright, we look forward to defending against these false accusations."
Andy has previously also faced accusations of sexual misconduct. In June 2018, he was charged with misdemeanor sexual battery and misdemeanor simple battery after he allegedly groped a woman passing by on the streets of Los Angeles. The comedian pleaded no contest and avoided jail time.
Sources told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2017 that the actor allegedly groped, kissed and licked people's cheeks, as well as made sexual proposals, involving at least four people on the production of the independent feature 'Raising Buchanan'.
The Hollywood Reporter also revealed that Andy had been fired from 'Vampire Dad' after facing similar accusations.
Andy responded to the outlet over the 'Raising Buchanan' accusations, denying the groping allegations. However, he confirmed that he did lick people.
"I didn't grope anybody. I might have kissed somebody on the cheek to say goodbye and then licked them. That's my thing. I licked Carrie Fisher at a roast. It's me being funny. I'm not trying to sexually harass people. I didn't grab anybody's genitals," he claimed.
He also told the outlet that he propositioned people on set.
"Of course I'm going to proposition people. I'm single, depressed, lonely and trying to get a date. They can just say no, and they probably did and then I was done," Andy said.
The actor has run into trouble for similar incidents in the past years. In 2007, Dick was dragged off the set of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' by the host himself, after constantly touching Ivanka Trump, who appeared as a guest on the show the same night as Andy.
The actor also has a history of drug and alcohol abuse. He has been to rehab more than a dozen times. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:47 IST

Kylie Jenner shoots video of Stormi wearing Travis Scott's shirt

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has gifted her and rapper Travis Scott's daughter Stormi a swing set.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 19:32 IST

Robert Pattinson works hard to get into character for 'The Lighthouse'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Robert Pattinson who is known to ace every role he takes up, is leaving no stone unturned to get into character for his upcoming film 'The Lighthouse'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:59 IST

Andy Dick charged with groping driver

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Comedian and actor Andy Dick has been charged with allegedly groping a driver from a ride-hailing service.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:53 IST

Kim Kardashian shares adorable video of baby Psalm West

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Reality TV star Kim Kardashian never shy away from sharing pictures and videos of her adorable kids. This time she shared a sweet video of Psalm West gazing sweetly up at her while lounging on his back.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 18:28 IST

Chrissy Teigen faces criticism for her new tattoo

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen faced backlash on Thursday when she flaunted her new tattoo on social media.

Read More
iocl