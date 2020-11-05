Andy Samberg's 'Palm Springs' to release on Amazon Prime Video

Washington [US], November 5 (ANI): Andy Samberg's upcoming romantic comedy 'Palm Springs,' starring Cristin Milioti besides Samberg will stream exclusively on online video streamer Amazon Prime Video.

According to Variety, the film will release on the platform in select territories including Australia, New Zealand, France, Netherlands, Canada and the UK.

The film will debut first in Australia and New Zealand on November 20 followed by Canada where it will be released on December 18.



Netherlands, France, and the UK will see the film releasing in early 2021.

"'Palm Springs' is the perfect addition to Prime Video's extensive collection of entertaining films, brought directly and exclusively to Prime members around the world," Variety quoted Brad Beale, vice president for worldwide content acquisition at Prime Video.

The 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' actor also expressed his excitement as his film is reaching audiences outside the US.

"We're thrilled that 'Palm Springs' is finally going to reach audiences outside of the US and we hope that all the Prime members in Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the UK, France, and the Netherlands enjoy the genre-bending ride," Samberg said.

'Palm Springs,' was premiered at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It was later launched on Hulu. (ANI)

