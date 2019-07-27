Andy Serkis, Helmer among candidates to helm 'Venom 2'

Washington D.C. [USA], July 27 (ANI): As 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' entered the USD 1 billion club, Sony is now planning to get the 'Venom' sequel started and executives recently met with a handful of new directing candidates.

The contenders who were present in the meeting included, Andy Serkis, Travis Knight and Rupert Wyatt, a source told Variety. However, the source revealed that these are just meeting and nobody has been finalised yet.

The first instalment in 2018 was helmed by Ruben Fleischer but he will not direct the upcoming film because he is in post-production on 'Zombieland: Double Tap'.

Sony is planning to start the filming of 'Venom 2' in the fall that will see actor Tom Hardy reprise his role.

'Venom' is based on the famous Marvel comic character. The cast list of the 2018 movie included Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed, Woody Harrelson and Jenny Slate.

'Venom' earned over USD 855 million worldwide. (ANI)

