Ang Lee believes 'Gemini Man' is 'full of potential'

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 19 (ANI): Filmmaker Ang Lee who directed Will Smith starrer 'Gemini Man' believes that the upcoming film has a new language and is "full of potential" as it will show realistic CG humans ever created in Hollywood.

"I believe in it. It's a new medium. It's full of potential. It's a new language. If it's not me, somebody else will figure it out," Variety quoted Lee as saying in an interview.

"Each time you have a new medium it forces you to examine things," he added.

Lee has previously experimented with technology in 2016 film 'Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk' and however, the film turned out to be a great learning experience for him, it was a failure at the box office.

"It was quite brutal. It wasn't given a fair shot really," Lee said on it.

What's more? Lee said that he was more inclined towards the idea of 'Gemini Man' because the story had a compelling hook as a man fights his younger, fitter doppelganger.

"I'll continue to chase the aesthetic of digital cinema. It has an aesthetic that's worth grasping. We've been imitating film and that's not right. You can use it as a reference, but it's a different medium," he explained.

The upcoming flick will feature Smith along with his younger cloned version Henry and will hit big screens on October 11 this year. (ANI)

