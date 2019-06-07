Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt
Angelina Jolie and Bradd Pitt

Angelina and Brad's kids to shuttle between two for summer

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:24 IST

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): This year Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's children will tread a different path to spend summer while their mother is busy shooting a film in New Mexico.
A source close to the actor told US Weekly exclusively, "The kids will be back and forth to Los Angeles to see Brad. He will also be spending time in New Mexico this summer because at times it will just be easier for him to go there."
The insider added: "It's a very healthy situation and Brad is grateful that all of the animosity is in the past."
Jolie, 43 who shares Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 10, with her ex-husband Pitt, has relocated her family to Albuquerque while she is shooting for the film 'Those Who Wish Me Dead'.
A second source informed, "Angelina has been trying to spend as much time with her children as possible while working gruelling 12-hour days on set in Albuquerque. She dotes on the younger ones a lot."
The source further informed that the 'Maleficent' actor has recently taken Zahara, Knox and Vivienne to stores such as Target and PetSmart, where they bought goodies for themselves and their pets.
The Oscar winner actor filed for divorce from her husband in September 2016. The former couple legally became single in April, although they are still fighting for the custody of children and assets.
A second source informed US Weekly exclusively in April that since the breakup, Jolie has been "always coming up with fun things to do" with her children. "Her kids are her life," the insider said. "Every day is a new adventure."
The source went on to say, "[Jolie] really likes the life lessons and new ideas that come from trying all different things. The sky's the limit for her."
Her father, Jon Voight, holds an opinion that she is doing a marvellous job. an incredible job. "She's a very invested mom. She's on it. She's on it with these kids. She gives them love every second of their day," the 'Ray Donovan' star, 80, told Us exclusively in February. "She's very smart too. Smart girl. Brave. She's got all these great qualities," he added. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 02:59 IST

Here's why Dolly Parton sleeps with makeup on

New York [USA], Jun 7 (ANI): It is a well-known fact that sleeping without removing make-up can harm the skin. However, American singer Dolly Parton has revealed that she never takes off her makeup at night before going to bed.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:42 IST

B-Town mourns murder of 2-year-old Aligarh girl

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): After the brutal murder of a two-year-old girl in Tappal area of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh, Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Twinkle Khanna and Ayushmann Khurrana, stormed the social media expressing their anger and sadness over the incident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 00:24 IST

Kylie Jenner trying to recover friendship with Jordyn Woods

Washington DC [USA], June 7 (ANI): Kylie Jenner is trying to revive her friendship with Jordyn Woods after she found the model cheating on her sister's then-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 23:38 IST

Post divorce, Brad Pitt spending quality time with his kids

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): More than two years after Hollywood actors Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt filed for divorce, the two are now legally single again. Now that the storm has settled, Brad is focusing on being a good father to his children.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 22:27 IST

Justin Bieber's car meets with accident

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): Justin Bieber was seen interacting with cops in the Hollywood area of California, after his van met with a minor accident.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 21:38 IST

Arjun Kapoor posts childhood picture on toy horse

New Delhi (India), Jun 6 (ANI): It seems that Arjun Kapoor is leaving no stone unturned to for his upcoming period drama film 'Panipat'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 20:32 IST

Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar to lock horns on Eid 2020

New Delhi (India), Jun 6 (ANI): It's official! Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi' and Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' are all set for a box office clash as both the films are scheduled to release on Eid next year.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:52 IST

'I miss Youd Dad': Sanjay posts on Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniv

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Taking his fans down the memory lane, Sanjay Dutt shared an enchanting throwback picture on his father Sunil Dutt's 90th birth anniversary.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 19:09 IST

After 19 years, Salman Khan reunites with Sanjay Leela Bhansali...

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): It is confirmed! Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have teamed up after a hiatus of 19 years for another love story 'Inshallah'.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 17:49 IST

Meghna Gulzar shares 'Chhapaak' wrap up pictures

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Meghna Gulzar who is bringing the story of the acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal on big screens, shared another picture of Deepika Padukone from the sets.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 16:16 IST

'Mere Sohneya ' song from Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani starrer...

New Delhi (India), June 6 (ANI): Just a few days ahead of the release of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer 'Kabir Singh', 'Mere Sohneya', a new song from the film was released on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 06, 2019 15:15 IST

Comic-Con 2019: 'It: Chapter Two' coming to ScareDiego, Warner...

Washington D.C. [USA], June 6 (ANI): This year's Comic-Con will miss an annual tradition as Warner Bros. is skipping its Saturday morning presentation in Hall H. The studio's upcoming projects - 'The Joker', 'Birds of Prey' and 'Wonder Woman 1984' will not be debuting any new footage at the annual pop

Read More
iocl