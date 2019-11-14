Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt

Angelina feels Brad turned her and kids' lives 'upside down'

ANI | Updated: Nov 14, 2019 09:56 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): It's been over three years to their split, but Angelina Jolie still has some angst against ex-husband Brad Pitt.
Moreover, the 'Maleficent' actor believes that Pitt turned her and the kids' lives "upside down."
"Angelina still has a lot of resentment toward Brad. She wants him to be held accountable because she feels he turned her and the children's lives upside down," Us Weekly quoted a source as saying.
Once in the tinsel town, the two have been together for over a decade and finally walked down the aisle in August 2014. However, the two parted ways in September 2016.
Even more, Jolie's bitter feelings towards him are also due to the fact that she can't move out of Los Angeles, where she is based.
Earlier in the Harper's Bazaar December/January issue, the 44-year old actor has expressed that she would "love to live abroad," but "right now, I'm having to base where their father chooses to live."
"Before the divorce, the entire family led a very nomadic existence, and that was because of Angie's restlessness," another insider told the outlet.
The source added that the Pitt wanted the kids to have stability while according to Jolie, they were "giving the children an idyllic childhood by exposing them to different countries, languages and experiences."
In October this year, a source close to Jolie claimed that she didn't want to marry the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' star in the first place.
"She felt that Brad pressured her," the source had said.
This is the reason that she will never get married again.
The former couple, however, has yet to finalise their divorce but they share physical and legal custody of their kids. (ANI)

