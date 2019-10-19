Angelina Jolie admits 'feeling broken' before filming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 19 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her experience of filming her newest outing 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'.

The Hollywood megastar confessed of facing "tough time" shooting for the flick, during an interview with People magazine that published on Wednesday (local time).

"I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong. In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again," she said, reported Fox News.

Jolie has appeared in a full-length feature film almost after a hiatus of four years. 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' released on October 18.

Angelina Jolie also revealed that her kids are not making cameos in any of the Disney films. "I tried, nobody was interested!" the 44-year-old star told the People magazine.

Instead, Jolie said that her kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and 11-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne have other ambitions. "None of my kids want to be actors. [They're into] business, humanitarian affairs, things like that," she revealed.

Even her youngest daughter, who appeared in one of the scenes in 'Maleficent' as young Aurora, kept her distance from the cameras.

"Vivienne still can't believe I made her a princess," Jolie said. "She likes her overalls, I can't put her in a dress. So she's like, 'how could you make me a princess?'"

In September, she attended 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' premiere in Tokyo with her daughter Zahara and son Maddox, with whom she met after a long time of sending him off to college earlier this year at Yonsei University in South Korea.

"I'm so proud of him, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage," she said, reported Entertainment Tonight. (ANI)

