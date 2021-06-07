Angelina Jolie enjoys 'special dinner night' with kids on her 46th birthday

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO.

"They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out," a source told People magazine.

The Academy Award-winning star had reportedly enjoyed having some quality time with her children, as they quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I have found that the kids have really come together," she told People Magazine last month.



"I have a big group, and with Maddox coming back from college and being in the same house, they've really had to manage this together. We have also all gotten very good at the dark tag, this new thing that we do where we turn all the lights off and [chase each other]," Jolie added.

Jolie shares 19-year-old Maddox, 17-year-old Pax, 16-year-old Zahara, 15-year-old Shiloh, and 12-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

The 'Mr and Mrs Smith' actors, who started dating after meeting on the sets of the film in 2004, separated in September 2016 after two years of marriage. They were declared legally single in April 2019.

According to earlier reports, the divorce was filed by Jolie in 2016 after his now-estranged husband allegedly got into a physical confrontation on a private jet with one of their kids. At a point, he was estranged from all the kids and ultimately got supervised visitation.

A source close to the 'Troy' star told in September 2020 that the actor was seeking "50/50 physical and legal custody of the kids." Hence, after months after back-to-back court hearings, Pitt officially won a huge victory over the joint custody of their children last month. (ANI)

