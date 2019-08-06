Angelina Jolie feels 'very proud' as son is off to university

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie's son Maddox Jolie-Pitt is going to start a new chapter of his life and she couldn't be more proud.

Jolie and Brad Pitt's eldest son, who turned 18 on Monday, will start classes at Yonsei University in Seoul, South Korea, in late August, reported E! News.

A source told the outlet that the 'Eternals' actor is "very proud" of her 18-year-old son, who will be studying biochemistry at the university.

According to People, Jolie will be dropping Maddox off at the university later this month to help her eldest child get situated at college.

"She will miss seeing him as much, but he's ready," an insider told People.

Maddox's siblings including Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox will also surely miss their elder brother as he heads to college.

"He's very close to his siblings and they all hope to visit," the source shared with People.

In 2017, Angelina opened up to E! News about Maddox working in the film industry after he served as an executive producer for the film 'First They Killed My Father'.

When asked if there are more producing projects in her eldest son's future, the Oscar-winning actor told E! News, "Maddox worked hard. It's up to him. This film is very important to him, but I think so."

The mother-son duo was spotted visiting Yonsei University in November 2018 during the actor's official visit as the United Nations Refugee Agency's Special Envoy.

Jolie co-parents Maddox, Pax (15), Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and twins Knox and Vivienne (11), with her ex-husband, Pitt.

Jolie filed for divorce from the 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor in September 2016 after two years of marriage and 12 years of dating. They became legally single in April. The two reached an agreement in their custody battle in late November 2018, reported Us Weekly.

Jolie adopted Maddox from an orphanage in Cambodia in March 2002 when he was just 7 months old. She announced the news with her then-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, although she adopted Maddox alone. Pitt later adopted Maddox, Pax, and Zahara before Jolie gave birth to their three youngest children. (ANI)

