Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie felt 'broken' before filming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

ANI | Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:10 IST

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Angelina Jolie who is about to take over theatres with her wicked look in upcoming 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil,' opened up about how she felt before shooting the film.
In an interview with People magazine published on Wednesday, the 44-year-old actor admitted that "it was a tough time."
"I'd been coming off a few years of difficulty, and I was not feeling very strong," she confessed. "In fact, I was feeling pretty broken. It took me a moment to feel the strength of [Maleficent] again."
The Disney film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' marks Jolie's first appearance in a full-length feature in four years, reported Fox News.
The star also opened up about how her six kids, whom she shares with ex Brad Pitt, did not want to appear in the movie. (The former couple's 11-year-old daughter Vivienne played a young Aurora in the 2014 original.)
Last month, Jolie stepped out for the film's red carpet premiere in Tokyo with her 14-year-old daughter Zahara and 18-year-old son Maddox -- with whom she reunited with after sending him off to college earlier this year at Yonsei University in South Korea.
"I'm so proud of him," Jolie -- who is also mom to daughter Shiloh, 13, and sons Pax, 15, and Knox, 11 -- gushed at the time to Entertainment Tonight.
She continued: "I'm so excited, I feel like my world expands as their world expands. I learn so much from them and I love this stage."
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' hit the silver screens today. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 13:15 IST

Justin Bieber says he's 'always homies' with Taylor Swift after...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): After a recent feud between singers Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift, Bieber insisted that all is 'cool' between the two stars.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:54 IST

Priyanka, Parineeti to voice Elsa and Anna in 'Frozen 2' Hindi version

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): The Chopra sisters - Priyanka and Parineeti - have been roped in to voice Disney's popular characters Elsa and Anna for the Hindi version of forthcoming Disney venture 'Frozen II'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:45 IST

Priyanka has taught me a lot about Indian culture and Hindu...

New Delhi (India), Oct 18 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' first Karwa Chauth will be a day to remember. The doting husband could not have asked for a life partner like Priyanka who is "incredible in every way."

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 12:26 IST

Paul Dano roped in for 'The Batman'

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Matt Reeves' upcoming directorial 'The Batman' has found its Riddler! American actor Paul Dano has joined the cast of the film as the caped crusader's arch-enemy the Riddler.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:24 IST

Eva Mendes' daughters are obsessed with this classic Halloween character

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Eva Mendes' daughters exactly knows what they like, when it comes to clothes, especially for Halloween.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 11:21 IST

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee Pannu dedicate 'Saand Ki Aankh' to all mothers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu have dedicated their upcoming flick 'Saand Ki Aankh' - based on Uttar Pradesh's shooter daadis - to all the mothers in the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:29 IST

Here's how Priyanka Chopra celebrated first Karwa Chauth with Nick Jonas

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Even after staying miles away from India, our very own 'Desi Girl' Priyanka Chopra is still connected to her roots.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:24 IST

Mamoudou Athie joins 'Jurassic World 3' cast

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Actor Mamoudou Athie has been roped in to join the cast of 'Jurassic World 3'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 10:23 IST

Here's why filmmaker Taika Waititi is playing Adolf Hitler in...

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Director Taika Waititi explains why he agreed to essay the role Adolf Hitler in 'Jojo Rabbit'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:37 IST

Karwa Chauth 2019: Here's how Bachchans and Sonali Bendre...

New Delhi [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Sonali Bendre, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Shweta Bachchan together celebrated the festival of Karwa Chauth with zeal on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:04 IST

Pete Davidson, Margaret Qualley call it quits after whirlwind romance

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Less than three months after making their relationship public, comedian-actor Pete Davidson and actor Margaret Qualley have parted ways.

Read More

Updated: Oct 18, 2019 09:02 IST

Ex Catwomen Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer praises Zoe Kravitz's...

Washington D.C [USA], Oct 18 (ANI): Ex Catwomen Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer congratulated the next woman, Zoe Kravitz, who has been roped in to play the character in upcoming 'The Batman'.

Read More
iocl