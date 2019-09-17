Angelina Jolie has 'thrilling' time with kids at amusement park

Washington D.C. [USA], Sept 17 (ANI): Looks like even the 'Maleficent' actress Angelina Jolie can't refrain herself from indulging in a thrill-filled roller coaster ride.

The actress recently had a fun time with her kids at an amusement park where she also took the ride, reported Hollywood Life. The star did not lose her calm and just smiled as she boarded the car that took off like a shot.

The actress was accompanied by five of her six children -- Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox for the day out at Thorpe Park in Staines-upon-Thames in Surrey, England.

However, Maddox who recently addressed a strained relationship with his dad Brad Pitt did not join the outing.

After dropping Maddox at Yonsei University in South Korea for studies, Jolie has made time for her each kid.

Earlier, on the occasion of Labor Day, the actress went out for lunch with Shiloh, Zahara, and Pax. She also took Shiloh and Maddox for shopping in late August. (ANI)

