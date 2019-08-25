Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie reveals hard work behind upcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 22:32 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], Aug 25 (ANI): Angelina Jolie, who is all set to play the role of Thena in Disney's upcoming sequel of 'Maleficent,' has revealed that it took her some time to get into the shoes of the character.
"I'm like everybody and... especially these last few years haven't been the easiest, and I haven't felt very strong," Jolie told E-News at Disney's D23 Expo. "There's something when you're not feeling very strong, where you push yourself."
"And I'm so grateful that I have the opportunity to play this kind of characters, that pull out every bit of strength I have and that remind me that I can be strong," she added.
The 44-year-old actor said that she hopes to impress people with the forthcoming film.
For the role of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', she explained that as she went into the evil character, something inside just helped her to pull the character well.
"Sometimes you really feel low and you gotta pull it back up," she shared.
"Right now, for Thena, I'm having to do so much training and she's so positive, so healthy and she's so aggressive that I'm often like, 'This is not gonna work.' But, you gotta push yourself."
When the legendary star announced her role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at 2019 Comic-Con, she told her fans that she would work "10 times harder".
"We know what you deserve...," she said at the convention. "We are all gonna be working very, very hard." (ANI)

