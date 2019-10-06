Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie reveals she 'lost' herself during separation from Brad Pitt

ANI | Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing that she felt like she had 'lost herself'.
The 44-year-old actor called her separation from the 'Ad Astra' star "a complicated moment," telling French magazine Madame Figaro, "I didn't recognize myself anymore," reported People.
Jolie, who stars in the upcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', told the outlet that while she doesn't know what her future holds for her, she is in a "period of transition, like a homecoming, a return to herself."
"I had lost myself a bit," she explained of the difficult period when her "relationship with Brad was coming to an end."
During the former couple's separation, Jolie said she felt "smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily obvious," adding, "I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt."
However, Jolie expressed that having the chance to "reconnect with this humility and this insignificance" has helped her in realising the value of the good things she has in her life.
"All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive," Jolie said.
Recently, Jolie shared that her inner strength comes from her six children.
At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest outing, the actor spoke to People about her love for her family. When asked where she got her strength from, Jolie sweetly noted, "My kids."
While her oldest son couldn't attend the premiere, Jolie was joined by her children, along with her brother James Haven and father Jon Voight.
Voight praised Jolie at the premiere, telling People his daughter was "very strong."
"She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortably," he said.
'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is slated to hit the big screens on October 18.
Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. Pitt and Jolie, who first met in 2004, share six children together: daughters Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and Vivienne (11), and sons Maddox (18), Pax (15), and Knox (11). (ANI)

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 06:14 IST

Miley Cyrus was Cody Simpson's childhood 'celebrity crush'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Imagine how lucky would you feel if you get to date your crush? Seems like musician Cody Simpson is living his dream.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 05:35 IST

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes ex Chris Martin's girlfriend Dakota...

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like there's no bad blood between actors Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

Jennifer Lopez makes surprise appearance at Maluma's concert in NY

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Jennifer Lopez made a special appearance at Madison Square Garden during Maluma's concert.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 04:58 IST

'No Time To Die' first poster: Daniel Craig looks dapper as 007

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Bond is back! The first poster of the upcoming film 'No Time To Die', the next chapter in the 007 saga, has arrived and it features actor Daniel Craig as the suave and iconic fictional spy James Bond.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:59 IST

Andy Dick pleads not guilty in groping case

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Comedian-actor Andy Dick pleaded not guilty in court after being accused of groping a driver from a ride-hailing service last year.

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 03:12 IST

Cody Simpson, Miley Cyrus can't get enough of each other!

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): Seems like things between singer Miley Cyrus and musician Cody Simpson are heating up!

Read More

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 02:31 IST

Marvel all set to relaunch 'Iron Man', 'Thor', 'Guardians of the Galaxy'

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): 2020 is going to be a year full of surprises for the Marvel fans! Three new comic book series were unveiled at New York Comic-Con recently.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 23:01 IST

B-Town celebrities show up Durga Puja celebration

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Scores of celebrities were spotted on Saturday participating in the Durga Puja celebration organised by the Sarbojanik Durga Puja Samiti in the city.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 22:08 IST

Taapsee, Bhumi thank Vice President Naidu for his 'kind words'

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday along with the star cast of her upcoming film 'Saand Ki Aankh,' thanked him for his words of encouragement.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:59 IST

Taapsee meets Vice President Naidu, shares her 'Saand Ki Aankh'...

New Delhi (India), Oct 5 (ANI): Taapsee Pannu, who is all set to play the role of an octogenarian sharpshooter in her upcoming flick -- Saand Ki Aankh -- met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu here on Saturday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:46 IST

Sia reveals she is suffering from neurological disease

Washington D.C. [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Singer Sia has an update on her health that she is not only suffering from chronic pain but also neurological disease.

Read More

Updated: Oct 05, 2019 20:09 IST

Cardi B and T.I. to find next big hip-hop star

Washington DC [USA], Oct 5 (ANI): Pop-icons Cardi B and T.I. are all set to find America's next big hip-hop star.

Read More
iocl