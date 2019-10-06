Angelina Jolie reveals she 'lost' herself during separation from Brad Pitt

Washington DC [USA], Oct 6 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie recently opened up about her split from Brad Pitt, confessing that she felt like she had 'lost herself'.

The 44-year-old actor called her separation from the 'Ad Astra' star "a complicated moment," telling French magazine Madame Figaro, "I didn't recognize myself anymore," reported People.

Jolie, who stars in the upcoming film 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil', told the outlet that while she doesn't know what her future holds for her, she is in a "period of transition, like a homecoming, a return to herself."

"I had lost myself a bit," she explained of the difficult period when her "relationship with Brad was coming to an end."

During the former couple's separation, Jolie said she felt "smaller, almost insignificant, even if it wasn't necessarily obvious," adding, "I felt a deep and genuine sadness, I was hurt."

However, Jolie expressed that having the chance to "reconnect with this humility and this insignificance" has helped her in realising the value of the good things she has in her life.

"All these things settle in you and remind you of how lucky you are of being alive," Jolie said.

Recently, Jolie shared that her inner strength comes from her six children.

At the Los Angeles premiere of her latest outing, the actor spoke to People about her love for her family. When asked where she got her strength from, Jolie sweetly noted, "My kids."

While her oldest son couldn't attend the premiere, Jolie was joined by her children, along with her brother James Haven and father Jon Voight.

Voight praised Jolie at the premiere, telling People his daughter was "very strong."

"She has a certain persona that is hers alone, and she sits in it very comfortably," he said.

'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil' is slated to hit the big screens on October 18.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016 after two years of marriage and nearly 12 years together. Pitt and Jolie, who first met in 2004, share six children together: daughters Zahara (14), Shiloh (13), and Vivienne (11), and sons Maddox (18), Pax (15), and Knox (11). (ANI)

