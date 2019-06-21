Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie speaks about pain of refugees

ANI | Updated: Jun 20, 2019 16:02 IST

Washington D.C. [USA], June 20 (ANI): Today on World Refugee Day, Hollywood actor Angelina Jolie has shared her thoughts on ways to help refugees around the world and improve their lives.
According to People, the 44-year-old actor wrote an essay titled 'What We Owe Refugees' for TIME magazine in which she highlighted the difference between a refugee and a migrant.
"Why then has the word refugee acquired such negative connotations in our times?" Jolie wrote. "Why are politicians being elected on promises to shut borders and turn back refugees?"
"Today the distinction between refugees and migrants has been blurred and politicized," she wrote. "Refugees have been forced to flee their country because of persecution, war or violence. Migrants have chosen to move, mainly to improve their lives."
She said, "Some leaders deliberately use the terms refugee and migrant interchangeably, using hostile rhetoric that whips up fear against all outsiders."
"Everyone deserves dignity and fair treatment, but we need to be clear about the distinction," Jolie wrote.
"Under international law, it is not an option to assist refugees, it is an obligation. It is perfectly possible to ensure strong border control and fair, humane immigration policies while meeting our responsibility to help refugees."
"As we mark World Refugee Day on June 20, it is an illusion to think that any country can retreat behind its borders and simply hope the problem will go away," she added.
"We need leadership and effective diplomacy. We need to focus on long-term peace based on justice, rights, and accountability to enable refugees to return home."
The actor has joined the team of TIME magazine on Wednesday which has designated her to write on about a variety of topics including human rights, displacement and conflict.
This is the latest project Jolie is working on. (ANI)

