Angelina Jolie takes kids Pax, Zahara out for sushi treat

Washington [US], April 24 (ANI): American actor Angelina Jolie made a rare public appearance in West Hollywood as she provided a sushi treat to two of her children, Pax and Zahara.

According to Page Six, the 45-year-old star sported an all-black ensemble and wore matching bag and sandals, along with a mask that read, "100% human," during the outing on Thursday (local time).

Her 16-year-old daughter Zahara twinned with her mom in a similarly monochromatic outfit, while 17-year-old Pax, was the most colourful of the trio in a red and blue plaid shirt and a grey flat-brim baseball hat.

The trio dined at Sushi Park on Sunset Boulevard, which has been approved from 'The Infatuation' (American restaurant recommendation website and messaging service ) and none other than 'Goop' despite its unassuming location on the second floor of a strip mall.

As reported by Page Six, those rave reviews come with a price tag to match: 'The Infatuation' notes that Sushi Park's best-suggested dishes by the chef will set diners back around USD 200 per person.

The night out was presumably a welcome respite amid the ugly split between Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt.



Per Page Six, the 'Maleficent' star blamed the couple's prolonged court battle for keeping her from directing more films during an interview with 'Entertainment Weekly' earlier this week.

"I love directing, but I had a change in my family situation that's not made it possible for me to direct for a few years.

"I needed to just do shorter jobs and be home more, so I kind of went back to doing a few acting jobs. That's really the truth of it," she said.

Jolie and the 57-year-old actor ended their two-year marriage in 2016. They were both legally declared single in 2019, though their divorce has yet to be finalised and continues to be complicated by the custody battle over their six children.

Besides Pax and Zahara, Pitt and Jolie are parents to 19-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Shiloh and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

While court documents in their case are private and sealed, Jolie's accusations over Pitt's alleged abusive behaviour leaked to The Blast in March, which left Pitt "heartbroken that Angelina has gone that route," reported Page Six, at the time.

In 2016, there was an infamous family incident aboard the Jolie-Pitt brood's private jet, though the 'Fight Club' star admitted to yelling at his kids, he was never charged with abuse. (ANI)

