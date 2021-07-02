Angelina Jolie, The Weeknd raise dating speculation with recent outing

Washington [US], July 2 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Angelina Jolie and Grammy-winning singer The Weeknd were spotted out and about together at a restaurant in California.

According to E! News, the stars caught the paparazzi's attention while leaving an Italian restaurant, Giorgio Baldi, in Santa Monica, California.

"The pair reportedly spent hours at the restaurant, before leaving separately to avoid raising suspicion," E! News has learnt.

On the dinner date night, Jolie was seen sporting a beige trench coat, black top and nude-pink heels. She wore her hair straight and down and finished the look with a clutch and face mask.

The Weeknd opted for his signature look, a dark denim outfit from head to toe. He was seen wearing a black tee and necklace underneath his jacket. To complete his look, he teamed up black boots with the outfit.





On a related note, Jolie has been involved in a nearly five-year-long custody battle with her estranged husband Brad Pitt over their six children. The 'Mr and Ms Smith' actors were together for 10 years before marrying in 2014 but split in 2016, just two years after tying the knot.

They share six kids -- 19-year-old Maddox Chivan, 17-year-old Pax Thien, 15-year-old twins Zahara, Shiloh, 12-year-old Knox Leon, and 12-year-old Vivienne.

Speaking about The Weeknd's romantic relationships, he dated supermodel Bella Hadid from 2015 to 2016, and then from 2018 to 2019.

The singer also dated Selena Gomez in 2017, who was at that time in an on-and-off relationship with Justin Bieber. (ANI)

